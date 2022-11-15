Data Knights Acquisition (NASDAQ:DKDCA) versus iSpecimen (NASDAQ:ISPC) Head to Head Review

Data Knights Acquisition (NASDAQ:DKDCA – Get Rating) and iSpecimen (NASDAQ:ISPC – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, risk, institutional ownership and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Data Knights Acquisition and iSpecimen’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Data Knights Acquisition alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Data Knights Acquisition N/A N/A $5.14 million N/A N/A iSpecimen $11.14 million 1.34 -$8.96 million N/A N/A

Data Knights Acquisition has higher earnings, but lower revenue than iSpecimen.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Data Knights Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A iSpecimen 0 0 2 0 3.00

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Data Knights Acquisition and iSpecimen, as provided by MarketBeat.

iSpecimen has a consensus price target of $12.13, indicating a potential upside of 613.24%. Given iSpecimen’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe iSpecimen is more favorable than Data Knights Acquisition.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

97.3% of Data Knights Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.2% of iSpecimen shares are held by institutional investors. 23.1% of Data Knights Acquisition shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 32.3% of iSpecimen shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Data Knights Acquisition and iSpecimen’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Data Knights Acquisition N/A N/A N/A iSpecimen -101.49% -38.56% -31.84%

Summary

Data Knights Acquisition beats iSpecimen on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Data Knights Acquisition

(Get Rating)

Data Knights Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the data centers and internet technology sectors. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Chessington, the United Kingdom.

About iSpecimen

(Get Rating)

iSpecimen Inc. provides technology that connects life science researchers who need human biofluids, tissues, and living cells for their research with biospecimens available in healthcare provider organizations worldwide. Its cloud-based technology enables scientists to search for specimens and patients across a network of hospitals, labs, biobanks, blood centers, and other healthcare organizations. The company develops and operates iSpecimen Marketplace, a proprietary online marketplace platform that connects medical researchers who need access to subjects, samples, and data with hospitals, laboratories, and other organizations who have access to them. It serves biopharmaceutical companies, in vitro diagnostic companies, and government/academic institutions. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for Data Knights Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Data Knights Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.