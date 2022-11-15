Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) Shares Bought by Kennedy Capital Management Inc.

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN – Get Rating) by 38.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 649,071 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 181,835 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.45% of Dana worth $9,132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Dana by 631.2% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,266 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 5,409 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in Dana during the 2nd quarter worth $98,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dana in the 1st quarter worth about $640,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dana by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 13,070 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dana in the 1st quarter worth about $96,000. 95.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DAN. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Dana from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Dana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Dana in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Dana from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Dana from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.75.

Shares of NYSE:DAN opened at $18.50 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of -74.00 and a beta of 2.36. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.07. Dana Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $11.17 and a fifty-two week high of $25.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. Dana’s payout ratio is -160.00%.

Dana Incorporated provides power-conveyance and energy-management solutions for vehicles and machinery in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in four segments: Light Vehicle Drive Systems, Commercial Vehicle Drive and Motion Systems, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Systems, and Power Technologies.

