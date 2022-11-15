Daiichi Sankyo Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:DSNKY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Daiichi Sankyo Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:DSNKY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 157,800 shares, an increase of 20.4% from the October 15th total of 131,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 127,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Daiichi Sankyo Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS DSNKY traded down $1.81 during trading on Monday, hitting $31.42. The stock had a trading volume of 32,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,442. Daiichi Sankyo has a 12 month low of $19.39 and a 12 month high of $33.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $29.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.65.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Daiichi Sankyo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 14th.

About Daiichi Sankyo

Daiichi Sankyo Company, Limited researches and develops, manufactures, imports, markets, and sells pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers trastuzumab deruxtecan, an anti-cancer agent and anti-HER2 antibody drug conjugate; mirogabalin for pain treatment; teneligliptin/canagliflozin for type 2 diabetes mellitus treatment; lacosamide anti-epileptic agent; prasugrel, an antiplatelet agent; denosumab for osteoporosis and bone disorders; teneligliptin for type 2 diabetes mellitus treatment; edoxaban, an anticoagulant; esomeprazole for ulcer treatment; memantine for treating Alzheimer's disease; and laninamivir for anti-influenza treatment.

Featured Stories

