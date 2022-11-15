Daifuku Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DAIUF) Short Interest Up 16.1% in October

Daifuku Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DAIUF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 542,300 shares, an increase of 16.1% from the October 15th total of 467,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 903.8 days.
Daifuku Stock Up 7.6 %
Shares of DAIUF stock traded up $3.82 on Tuesday, reaching $53.96. The stock had a trading volume of 256 shares, compared to its average volume of 773. Daifuku has a 12 month low of $44.16 and a 12 month high of $87.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $49.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.32.
Daifuku Company Profile
