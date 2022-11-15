Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) Stock Price Up 13.4%

Shares of Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA – Get Rating) rose 13.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $4.73 and last traded at $4.65. Approximately 9,014 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,024,566 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.10.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Mizuho decreased their target price on Dada Nexus from $16.50 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday.

Dada Nexus Trading Up 19.0 %

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.05 and a beta of 0.62.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Dada Nexus ( NASDAQ:DADA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 22nd. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $223.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $335.82 million. Dada Nexus had a negative net margin of 32.69% and a negative return on equity of 36.81%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.42) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Dada Nexus Limited will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its position in shares of Dada Nexus by 72.3% in the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 4,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,686 shares in the last quarter. GAM Holding AG raised its position in shares of Dada Nexus by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 97,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $890,000 after acquiring an additional 2,496 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in shares of Dada Nexus by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 20,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 2,710 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dada Nexus by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 78,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Dada Nexus by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 88,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,000 after acquiring an additional 3,562 shares in the last quarter. 19.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dada Nexus Company Profile

Dada Nexus Limited operates a platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in the People's Republic of China. It operates Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform that provides intra-city delivery and last-mile delivery services on an on-demand basis to chain merchants, small- and medium-sized enterprise merchants, and individual senders; and JDDJ, a local on-demand retail platform for consumers, retailers, and brand owner.

