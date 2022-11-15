DA Davidson Trims Lightning eMotors (NYSE:ZEV) Target Price to $4.00

Lightning eMotors (NYSE:ZEV – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by research analysts at DA Davidson to $4.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. DA Davidson’s price target suggests a potential upside of 247.83% from the stock’s current price.

Lightning eMotors Stock Down 8.0 %

Shares of Lightning eMotors stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.15. The company had a trading volume of 1,052,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 800,704. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.58 and a 200 day moving average of $2.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a current ratio of 6.39. Lightning eMotors has a 52-week low of $1.10 and a 52-week high of $9.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.47 million, a P/E ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 2.02.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lightning eMotors news, major shareholder Holdings Ltd Rosella sold 1,300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.10, for a total value of $1,430,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,571,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,329,093.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 2,936,495 shares of company stock valued at $5,998,537 in the last quarter. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Lightning eMotors

About Lightning eMotors

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ZEV. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lightning eMotors during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Lightning eMotors by 12.5% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 125,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,000 after acquiring an additional 13,875 shares in the last quarter. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC grew its holdings in Lightning eMotors by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 88,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 13,500 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Lightning eMotors by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,219,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,651,000 after acquiring an additional 504,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Lightning eMotors in the 1st quarter worth about $88,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.52% of the company’s stock.

Lightning eMotors, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells zero-emission commercial fleet vehicles and powertrains to commercial fleets, large enterprises, original equipment manufacturers, and governments in the United States. It offers zero-emission class 3 to 7 battery electric and fuel cell electric vehicles.

