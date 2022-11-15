CyberDragon Gold (GOLD) Price Reaches $0.0260

CyberDragon Gold (GOLD) traded up 4.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on November 14th. One CyberDragon Gold token can currently be purchased for $0.0260 or 0.00000155 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, CyberDragon Gold has traded down 4.6% against the dollar. CyberDragon Gold has a market cap of $2.53 billion and approximately $821,056.29 worth of CyberDragon Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

CyberDragon Gold Token Profile

CyberDragon Gold’s genesis date was August 23rd, 2021. CyberDragon Gold’s total supply is 1,785,482,245 tokens. The official message board for CyberDragon Gold is binary-x.medium.com. CyberDragon Gold’s official Twitter account is @binary_x and its Facebook page is accessible here. CyberDragon Gold’s official website is game.binaryx.pro.

CyberDragon Gold Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BinaryX is a crypto game platform listed on Binance and Gate.io. Currently, BinaryX is running a game called CyberDragon which was developed from scratch (https://www.binaryx.pro/). BinaryX is a large on-chain online game platform on BNB Chain.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CyberDragon Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CyberDragon Gold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CyberDragon Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

