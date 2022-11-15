CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Purchased by Boston Common Asset Management LLC

Boston Common Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,403 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 128.3% in the first quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 242 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. acquired a new stake in CVS Health during the first quarter valued at $41,000. Win Advisors Inc. grew its position in CVS Health by 60.1% during the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 405 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC grew its position in CVS Health by 28.6% during the second quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 512 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in CVS Health by 83.7% during the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 608 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Price Performance

Shares of CVS opened at $97.17 on Tuesday. CVS Health Co. has a 1-year low of $86.28 and a 1-year high of $111.25. The stock has a market cap of $127.68 billion, a PE ratio of 41.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 21st were issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 20th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 93.62%.

Several research firms have issued reports on CVS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $113.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $119.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CVS Health in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $120.00 to $115.00 in a report on Sunday, November 6th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of CVS Health from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.86.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

