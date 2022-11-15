CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC) Sees Large Volume Increase

CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 8,795 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 260,145 shares.The stock last traded at $8.00 and had previously closed at $8.27.
Separately, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of CureVac in a report on Thursday, September 29th.
The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.20. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.
CureVac N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing various transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). It is developing prophylactic vaccines, such as mRNA-based vaccine candidates CV2CoV, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial against SARS-CoV-2; CV7202, a prophylactic mRNA-based vaccine, which has completed Phase 1 clinical trial for rabies virus glycoprotein; and CVSQIV, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial against influenza, as well as vaccine for lassa fever, yellow fever, respiratiory syncytial virus, rotavirus, malaria, and universal influenza.
