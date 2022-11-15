CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC) Sees Large Volume Increase

CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 8,795 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 260,145 shares.The stock last traded at $8.00 and had previously closed at $8.27.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of CureVac in a report on Thursday, September 29th.

Get CureVac alerts:

CureVac Price Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.20. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CureVac

CureVac Company Profile

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVAC. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CureVac by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,915,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,564,000 after purchasing an additional 111,590 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in CureVac by 6.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 641,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,576,000 after buying an additional 38,172 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A. boosted its stake in CureVac by 131.9% during the first quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 233,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,576,000 after buying an additional 132,757 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of CureVac by 48.9% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 165,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after acquiring an additional 54,236 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CureVac by 156.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 158,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,157,000 after acquiring an additional 96,801 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

CureVac N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing various transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). It is developing prophylactic vaccines, such as mRNA-based vaccine candidates CV2CoV, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial against SARS-CoV-2; CV7202, a prophylactic mRNA-based vaccine, which has completed Phase 1 clinical trial for rabies virus glycoprotein; and CVSQIV, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial against influenza, as well as vaccine for lassa fever, yellow fever, respiratiory syncytial virus, rotavirus, malaria, and universal influenza.

Featured Stories

