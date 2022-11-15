Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CURLF) Short Interest Update

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CURLF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,078,300 shares, a decline of 37.6% from the October 15th total of 1,727,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 670,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CURLF shares. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Curaleaf in a report on Monday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Curaleaf from C$9.50 to C$8.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on Curaleaf from $13.50 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Curaleaf from C$14.50 to C$13.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on Curaleaf from $25.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Curaleaf has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.25.

Shares of OTCMKTS CURLF traded up $0.30 during trading on Monday, reaching $6.62. The company had a trading volume of 828,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 507,224. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.68. Curaleaf has a 12 month low of $4.48 and a 12 month high of $11.37. The stock has a market cap of $4.07 billion and a P/E ratio of -36.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc operates a cannabis operator in the United States. It operates in two segments, Cannabis Operations and Non-Cannabis Operations. The Cannabis Operations segment engages in the production and sale of cannabis through retail and wholesale channels. The Non-Cannabis Operations segment provides professional services, including cultivation, processing, and retail know-how and back-office administration, intellectual property licensing, real estate leasing services, and lending facilities to medical and adult-use cannabis licensees under management service agreements.

