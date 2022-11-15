Cumberland Partners Ltd Sells 11,300 Shares of Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS)

Cumberland Partners Ltd trimmed its position in Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS – Get Rating) by 42.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 11,300 shares during the period. Cumberland Partners Ltd’s holdings in Fortis were worth $722,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FTS. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of Fortis by 1.1% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 165,401 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,812 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Fortis by 20.3% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,521 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortis in the first quarter valued at about $855,000. Versor Investments LP increased its position in shares of Fortis by 18.7% in the first quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 8,428 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 1,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. increased its position in shares of Fortis by 1.6% in the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 96,509 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,777,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. 49.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fortis Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:FTS opened at $39.72 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.08 billion, a PE ratio of 18.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.42. Fortis Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.76 and a 52-week high of $51.66. The company has a fifty day moving average of $39.76 and a 200-day moving average of $44.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.62.

Fortis Cuts Dividend

Fortis ( NYSE:FTS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.04. Fortis had a return on equity of 6.48% and a net margin of 12.47%. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Fortis Inc. will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th will be given a $0.4116 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $1.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.15%. Fortis’s payout ratio is 78.20%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on FTS shares. Edward Jones downgraded Fortis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Raymond James raised Fortis from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Fortis from C$56.50 to C$57.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Fortis from C$63.00 to C$57.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Fortis in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.71.

Fortis Profile



Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 438,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 100,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,485 megawatts (MW), including 53 MW of solar capacity and 252 MV of wind capacity.

