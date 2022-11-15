Cumberland Partners Ltd Invests $569,000 in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Cumberland Partners Ltd acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $569,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORLY. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 80.6% in the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 65 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 24.2% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 82 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. 84.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at O’Reilly Automotive

In other news, CEO Gregory D. Johnson sold 1,618 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $755.00, for a total transaction of $1,221,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,550,765. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Gregory D. Johnson sold 1,618 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $755.00, for a total transaction of $1,221,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,550,765. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 5,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $742.66, for a total transaction of $3,861,832.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 67,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,316,700.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,392 shares of company stock valued at $17,984,722 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

O’Reilly Automotive Trading Up 1.1 %

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ORLY. Stephens boosted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $765.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered O’Reilly Automotive from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. UBS Group boosted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $855.00 to $940.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup boosted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $720.00 to $770.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $765.00 to $892.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $813.67.

Shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock opened at $824.92 on Tuesday. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12-month low of $562.90 and a 12-month high of $848.65. The stock has a market cap of $51.62 billion, a PE ratio of 25.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $748.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $689.43.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The specialty retailer reported $9.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.50 by $0.67. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.39% and a negative return on equity of 319.55%. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $8.07 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 32.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

O’Reilly Automotive Profile

(Get Rating)

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

