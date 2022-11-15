Cumberland Partners Ltd Has $1.51 Million Stock Holdings in CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB)

Cumberland Partners Ltd raised its position in shares of CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB – Get Rating) (TSE:GIB.A) by 58.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Cumberland Partners Ltd’s holdings in CGI were worth $1,510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tobam raised its position in shares of CGI by 231.6% during the second quarter. Tobam now owns 640 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in CGI by 1,167.6% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CGI by 59.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,076 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of CGI by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,010 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its stake in CGI by 795.1% in the 1st quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 2,721 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 2,417 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.92% of the company’s stock.

GIB opened at $82.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.73 billion, a PE ratio of 17.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $78.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.61. CGI Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.23 and a 12-month high of $89.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Societe Generale cut shares of CGI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Desjardins increased their price target on shares of CGI from C$126.00 to C$130.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on CGI from C$120.00 to C$125.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. TD Securities boosted their target price on CGI from C$130.00 to C$135.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on CGI from C$120.00 to C$125.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CGI currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.05.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada; Western, Southern, Central, and Eastern Europe; Australia; Scandinavia; Finland, Poland, and Baltics; the United States; the United Kingdom; and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

