Cumberland Partners Ltd Has $1.32 Million Holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Cumberland Partners Ltd raised its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 25.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Cumberland Partners Ltd’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $1,317,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 16.6% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 29,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,940,000 after acquiring an additional 4,250 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 396.4% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,423 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 11.9% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 344,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,417,000 after acquiring an additional 36,673 shares during the period. Mattern Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 3.1% in the first quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 47,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,264,000 after acquiring an additional 1,426 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 11.0% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,584,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $341,455,000 after purchasing an additional 255,154 shares in the last quarter. 87.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intercontinental Exchange Price Performance

NYSE:ICE opened at $104.10 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $95.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.89. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.60 and a 12-month high of $138.46.

Intercontinental Exchange Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is 33.70%.

In related news, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.73, for a total transaction of $172,368.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,402 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,413,367.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 2,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $267,500.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 42,007 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,494,749. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 91,477 shares of company stock valued at $8,736,314. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ICE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $123.00 to $124.00 in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet lowered Intercontinental Exchange from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $118.00 to $116.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Atlantic Securities boosted their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $164.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.33.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

(Get Rating)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

Further Reading

