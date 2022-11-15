Cumberland Partners Ltd Decreases Stake in Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR)

Cumberland Partners Ltd lowered its position in Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR – Get Rating) (TSE:SJR.B) by 46.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the period. Cumberland Partners Ltd’s holdings in Shaw Communications were worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Shaw Communications by 47.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,381,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,205,000 after purchasing an additional 2,999,641 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Shaw Communications by 81.2% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 8,443,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,295,000 after acquiring an additional 3,783,600 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Shaw Communications by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,333,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,668,000 after acquiring an additional 2,009,197 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Shaw Communications by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,943,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,741,000 after acquiring an additional 207,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in shares of Shaw Communications by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 7,240,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,351,000 after acquiring an additional 48,962 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Shaw Communications alerts:

Shaw Communications Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:SJR opened at $27.22 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $12.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.31 and a beta of 0.54. Shaw Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.64 and a 12-month high of $31.60.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Shaw Communications Profile

A number of analysts have issued reports on SJR shares. Scotiabank raised Shaw Communications from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Shaw Communications in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.25.

(Get Rating)

Shaw Communications Inc operates as a connectivity company in North America. The company operates through Wireline and Wireless segments. The company's Wireline segment provides cable telecommunications services, including video, Internet, WiFi, phone, satellite video, and data networking through a national fibre-optic backbone network to Canadian consumers, North American businesses, and public-sector entities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Shaw Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shaw Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.