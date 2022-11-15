Cumberland Partners Ltd Boosts Stake in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Cumberland Partners Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Cumberland Partners Ltd’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $1,010,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RJF. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 80.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,629,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $618,780,000 after purchasing an additional 2,510,966 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Raymond James during the first quarter worth $176,649,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 768.2% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,748,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $192,198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547,275 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 13.4% during the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 11,638,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,279,175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Raymond James by 30.8% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,412,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $265,206,000 after buying an additional 568,302 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on RJF. StockNews.com raised shares of Raymond James from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $113.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Raymond James in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $117.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Raymond James to $118.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Raymond James from $108.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Raymond James presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.50.

Shares of NYSE RJF opened at $121.84 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.85. Raymond James has a 52-week low of $84.86 and a 52-week high of $126.00. The firm has a market cap of $26.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.46 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. Raymond James had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 17.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.06 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Raymond James will post 9.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Monday, October 3rd were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 30th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. Raymond James’s payout ratio is presently 19.48%.

In other news, insider James E. Bunn sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.75, for a total value of $427,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,251,998. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 10.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

