Cumberland Partners Ltd Acquires Shares of 9,050 Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Cumberland Partners Ltd bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 9,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $825,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the second quarter worth $31,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the second quarter worth $32,000. Darrow Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the first quarter valued at $40,000.

VNQ opened at $84.87 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $83.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.23. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $74.66 and a 1 year high of $116.71.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

