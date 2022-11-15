Cumberland Partners Ltd Acquires 217 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Cumberland Partners Ltd boosted its position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) by 108.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 417 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Cumberland Partners Ltd’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $897,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in shares of AutoZone during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new stake in AutoZone in the first quarter worth $31,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the first quarter worth $36,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its stake in shares of AutoZone by 41.7% in the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 17 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the first quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone Stock Performance

Shares of AZO stock opened at $2,446.88 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2,281.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,168.51. The firm has a market cap of $46.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.82, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.78. AutoZone, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,703.32 and a 1 year high of $2,560.01.

Insider Buying and Selling

AutoZone ( NYSE:AZO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 19th. The company reported $40.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $38.38 by $2.13. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 79.74% and a net margin of 14.95%. The company had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $35.72 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. will post 125.33 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Albert Saltiel sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,450.00, for a total transaction of $3,675,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,293,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other AutoZone news, VP Albert Saltiel sold 1,500 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,450.00, for a total value of $3,675,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,293,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 14,528 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,271.56, for a total value of $33,001,223.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,290,442.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,709 shares of company stock valued at $80,143,400 over the last quarter. 2.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AZO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial raised their price objective on AutoZone from $2,292.00 to $2,533.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Raymond James raised their price target on AutoZone from $2,350.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Stephens raised their price target on AutoZone to $2,400.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Citigroup lifted their target price on AutoZone from $2,250.00 to $2,520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on AutoZone from $2,550.00 to $2,660.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,407.13.

AutoZone Profile

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

