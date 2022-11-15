Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) Stock Holdings Decreased by Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd.

Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. lessened its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Get Rating) by 37.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 258,407 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 152,800 shares during the quarter. Cullen/Frost Bankers makes up about 1.5% of Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers were worth $30,091,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 2.1% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 28,413 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,132,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 1st quarter worth about $316,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 163.1% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,652 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,720,000 after acquiring an additional 12,184 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC grew its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 11,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 51,958 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CFR traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $145.50. The stock had a trading volume of 9,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 446,664. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $143.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $131.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a 52 week low of $112.67 and a 52 week high of $160.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.14.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio is 46.71%.

In related news, EVP Bobby Berman sold 1,941 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.62, for a total transaction of $294,294.42. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,728,184.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CFR shares. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Stephens increased their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $149.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Wolfe Research downgraded Cullen/Frost Bankers from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Compass Point raised Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $152.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $147.08.

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; commercial leasing; and treasury management services.

