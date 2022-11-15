Cue Health (NASDAQ:HLTH) PT Lowered to $7.00

Cue Health (NASDAQ:HLTH – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by analysts at BTIG Research to $7.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. BTIG Research’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 122.93% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Cowen lowered their target price on Cue Health from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Cue Health from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Cowen lowered their target price on Cue Health from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Cue Health from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 11th.

HLTH stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 429,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 687,653. Cue Health has a 12 month low of $2.75 and a 12 month high of $16.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $469.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.57 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.01.

In related news, insider Clint Sever sold 26,664 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.58, for a total value of $95,457.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,975,555 shares in the company, valued at $14,232,486.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders sold a total of 251,817 shares of company stock worth $897,393 over the last three months. 29.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cue Health in the first quarter worth $264,000. Decheng Capital Management III Cayman LLC purchased a new stake in Cue Health in the first quarter worth $57,927,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in Cue Health in the second quarter worth $49,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Cue Health in the second quarter worth $99,000. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its stake in Cue Health by 85.5% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 148,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 68,400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.87% of the company’s stock.

Cue Health Inc, a healthcare technology company, designs and develops diagnostic platform for diagnostic tests for individuals, enterprises, healthcare providers and payors, and public health agencies. The company offers Cue Integrated Care platform comprising hardware and software components, such as Cue Health Monitoring System consisting of Cue Reader, a portable and reusable reader, Cue Cartridge, a single-use test cartridge, and Cue Wand, a sample collection wand; Cue Data and Innovation Layer, a solution with cloud-based data and analytics capability; Cue Virtual Care Delivery Apps, which include Cue Health App and Cue Enterprise Dashboard; and Cue Ecosystem Integrations and Apps, a solution that allows integrations with third-party applications and sensors.

