CUBE One Day Volume Reaches $185,693.55 (ITAMCUBE)

CUBE (ITAMCUBE) traded up 11.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on November 15th. During the last week, CUBE has traded down 18.2% against the US dollar. One CUBE token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0649 or 0.00000382 BTC on major exchanges. CUBE has a total market cap of $38.95 million and approximately $185,693.55 worth of CUBE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002755 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0484 or 0.00000287 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000356 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $100.25 or 0.00594765 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000275 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5,222.08 or 0.30980360 BTC.

Zombie Inu (ZINU) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000087 BTC.

CUBE Profile

CUBE’s launch date was January 6th, 2022. CUBE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 600,000,000 tokens. The official website for CUBE is itamcube.com. The official message board for CUBE is medium.com/@cubeintel. CUBE’s official Twitter account is @itamcube and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling CUBE

According to CryptoCompare, “CUBE Staking is an essential way of contributing to CUBE’s blockchain ecosystem and maintaining its security by locking away CUBE. And the participants will receive rewards in return according to the amount of CUBE staked.$ITAMCUBE will be used as the Native Coin on CUBE Chain. In other words, $ITAMCUBE will be used to pay the transaction fees when creating and executing smart contracts, and/or transferring virtual assets. $ITAMCUBE is what network users use to pay for nodes that process the requested operation.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CUBE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CUBE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CUBE using one of the exchanges listed above.

