CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Shares Bought by Clarius Group LLC

Clarius Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,226 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,436 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $878,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSX. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in CSX during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in shares of CSX by 80.2% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 811 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital grew its position in shares of CSX by 663.9% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 825 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares during the period. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new stake in shares of CSX during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CSX during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. 73.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CSX Stock Performance

Shares of CSX stock opened at $32.43 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.65. The company has a market cap of $68.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.01, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.24. CSX Co. has a 12 month low of $25.80 and a 12 month high of $38.63.

CSX Dividend Announcement

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. CSX had a net margin of 28.06% and a return on equity of 30.32%. The firm had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. CSX’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.39%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CSX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on CSX from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of CSX from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of CSX from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Loop Capital raised shares of CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.31.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

