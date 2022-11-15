Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) Shares Bought by Tectonic Advisors LLC

Tectonic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,051 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 3,104 shares during the period. Tectonic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Crown were worth $2,770,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CCK. Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in Crown by 92.7% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 237 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Crown by 187.6% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 302 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Crown in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Crown in the 1st quarter worth $63,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crown during the 2nd quarter worth $66,000. 91.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Crown alerts:

Crown Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of CCK traded up $2.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $81.17. The stock had a trading volume of 8,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,622,121. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.49. The company has a market cap of $9.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.77, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.05. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.00 and a 1-year high of $130.42.

Crown Announces Dividend

Crown ( NYSE:CCK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by ($0.31). Crown had a positive return on equity of 39.93% and a negative net margin of 2.80%. The business had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.03 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Crown’s dividend payout ratio is presently -32.35%.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Christy L. Kalaus sold 500 shares of Crown stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.90, for a total transaction of $46,950.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $459,546.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on CCK. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Crown from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Crown from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays decreased their price target on Crown from $115.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Crown from $115.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Crown from $140.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.13.

Crown Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food and beverage industries. The company also provides products for industrial products, such as steel and plastic strap consumables and equipment, paper-based protective packaging, and plastic film consumables and equipment to metals, food and beverage, construction, agricultural, corrugated, and general industries.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.