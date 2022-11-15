Crown Advisors Management Inc. Takes $566,000 Position in Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX)

Crown Advisors Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $566,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AXNX. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Axonics by 401.1% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 451 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Axonics by 64.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Axonics in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Axonics by 14.1% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Axonics by 15.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.88% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AXNX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Axonics from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Axonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Axonics in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Axonics from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Axonics from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.78.

Insider Activity

Axonics Trading Up 3.8 %

In other news, CMO John Woock sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.95, for a total value of $547,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 45,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,353,949.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, insider Danny L. Dearen sold 656 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.60, for a total value of $49,593.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $567,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CMO John Woock sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.95, for a total transaction of $547,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 45,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,353,949.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,110 shares of company stock worth $1,906,993. Company insiders own 2.31% of the company’s stock.

AXNX stock traded up $2.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $64.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 682,901. Axonics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.41 and a 12 month high of $79.92. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $70.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.32. The company has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.00 and a beta of 0.42.

Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $70.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.98 million. Axonics had a negative net margin of 31.35% and a negative return on equity of 15.63%. Axonics’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.38) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Axonics, Inc. will post -1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Axonics

(Get Rating)

Axonics, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and commercialization of sacral neuromodulation (SNM) systems. The company's SNM systems are used to treat patients with overactive bladder, including urinary urge incontinence and urinary urgency frequency, as well as fecal incontinence and non-obstructive urinary retention.

Featured Stories

