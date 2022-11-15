Crown Advisors Management Inc. Purchases New Stake in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Crown Advisors Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 15,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,381,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in Entegris by 3.8% during the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 18,847 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,735,000 after buying an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Entegris by 216.2% during the second quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,433 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 3,031 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in shares of Entegris by 69.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 4,880 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 2,001 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Entegris by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 632,555 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $58,277,000 after buying an additional 62,678 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Entegris by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,601,198 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $147,518,000 after buying an additional 98,704 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Entegris from $186.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Entegris in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Craig Hallum cut their target price on Entegris from $120.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Entegris from $132.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on Entegris from $148.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.45.

Entegris Trading Up 8.2 %

Entegris Announces Dividend

ENTG traded up $6.19 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $81.45. The company had a trading volume of 63,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,098,707. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.64. Entegris, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.75 and a 12-month high of $158.00. The company has a market cap of $12.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.26 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.51.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 2nd will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.80%.

Entegris Company Profile

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

