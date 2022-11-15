Critical Review: Lisata Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LSTA) versus Pacific Health Care Organization (OTCMKTS:PFHO)

Lisata Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LSTA – Get Rating) and Pacific Health Care Organization (OTCMKTS:PFHO – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

15.6% of Lisata Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.2% of Lisata Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 61.6% of Pacific Health Care Organization shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Lisata Therapeutics has a beta of 1.04, meaning that its stock price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pacific Health Care Organization has a beta of 0.19, meaning that its stock price is 81% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lisata Therapeutics N/A N/A -$27.47 million ($12.23) -0.33 Pacific Health Care Organization $5.40 billion 0.00 $1.00 million $0.06 13.17

This table compares Lisata Therapeutics and Pacific Health Care Organization’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Pacific Health Care Organization has higher revenue and earnings than Lisata Therapeutics. Lisata Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Pacific Health Care Organization, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Lisata Therapeutics and Pacific Health Care Organization’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lisata Therapeutics N/A -28.20% -26.97% Pacific Health Care Organization 12.71% 6.50% 6.16%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Lisata Therapeutics and Pacific Health Care Organization, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lisata Therapeutics 0 0 2 0 3.00 Pacific Health Care Organization 0 0 0 0 N/A

Lisata Therapeutics presently has a consensus price target of $15.00, suggesting a potential upside of 276.88%. Given Lisata Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Lisata Therapeutics is more favorable than Pacific Health Care Organization.

Summary

Pacific Health Care Organization beats Lisata Therapeutics on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lisata Therapeutics

Lisata Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing cellular therapies to reverse disease and/or promote the regeneration of damaged tissue. Its product candidates include HONEDRA, a recipient of SAKIGAKE designation that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of critical limb ischemia; XOWNA that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of coronary microvascular dysfunction; and CLBS201, a CD34+ cell therapy for the treatment of pre-dialysis patients with chronic kidney disease. The company was formerly known as NeoStem, Inc. and changed its name to Caladrius Biosciences, Inc. in June 2015. The company was formerly known as Caladrius Biosciences, Inc. and changed its name to Lisata Therapeutics, Inc. on September 15, 2022. Lisata Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 1980 and is headquartered in Basking Ridge, New Jersey.

About Pacific Health Care Organization

Pacific Health Care Organization, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides specialty workers' compensation managed care services for self-administered employers, insurers, third-party administrators, municipalities, and other industries in the United States. The company is involved in managing health care organizations (HCOs) and medical provider networks (MPNs); and negotiates legal agreements for the implementation of workers' compensation carve-outs for California customers. It also offers HCO, MPN, and medical case management programs; and claims-related services, including utilization and medical bill review, medical case management, lien representation, legal support, and Medicare set aside. The company was formerly known as Clear Air, Inc. and changed its name to Pacific Health Care Organization, Inc. in January 2001. Pacific Health Care Organization, Inc. was incorporated in 1970 and is based in Newport Beach, California.

