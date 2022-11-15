Creditcoin Price Tops $0.38 on Major Exchanges (CTC)

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on November 14th. Creditcoin has a total market capitalization of $77.79 million and $13.70 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Creditcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.38 or 0.00002237 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Creditcoin has traded down 25.5% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Creditcoin Coin Profile

Creditcoin (CTC) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 4th, 2019. Creditcoin’s total supply is 599,999,997 coins and its circulating supply is 207,254,279 coins. The official message board for Creditcoin is medium.com/creditcoin-foundation. The Reddit community for Creditcoin is https://reddit.com/r/creditcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Creditcoin’s official website is creditcoin.org. Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @creditcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Creditcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Creditcoin is a decentralized credit network that aims to make the bridge between investors and fundraisers. The platform will allow miners (investors) to earn the platform tokens by providing capital to clients, on the other hand, the clients will raise capital by paying Creditcoin to the miners. As the whitepaper reads:”An investment in the Creditcoin network will start by matching offers from investors and fundraisers. A fundraiser will post seeking an amount, interest rate, and collateral. Additionally, the fundraiser will add some amount of Creditcoin to the offer. If is there an investor with matching conditions, the fundraiser and the investor announce the deal to the Creditcoin network. The system verifies the deal's completion by confirming the exchange of collateral and investment. Once validated, the system sends the CreditCoin attached to the investment to the investor.”Furthermore, miners will be able to select credit history parameters to be protected against various risk models.”

