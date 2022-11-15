Credit Suisse Group Lowers Acumen Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ABOS) Price Target to $16.00

Acumen Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ABOSGet Rating) had its target price lowered by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $17.00 to $16.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 144.27% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on ABOS. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th.

Shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $6.55. 200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 150,626. Acumen Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $3.02 and a 1 year high of $13.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.17 and its 200 day moving average is $5.49.

Acumen Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ABOSGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.01). As a group, equities analysts expect that Acumen Pharmaceuticals will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Acumen Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Fiduciary Group LLC acquired a new stake in Acumen Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Acumen Pharmaceuticals by 114.9% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 12,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 6,503 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals by 163.3% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 14,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 8,712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.33% of the company’s stock.

Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapies for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease. The company focuses on advancing a targeted immunotherapy drug candidate ACU193, a humanized monoclonal antibody that is in Phase I clinical-stage to target soluble amyloid-beta oligomers.

