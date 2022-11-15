Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC) Shares Sold by Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced its position in shares of Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC – Get Rating) by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,838 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,594 shares during the period. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s holdings in Credit Acceptance were worth $1,817,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Credit Acceptance by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 742 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in shares of Credit Acceptance by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 2,929 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,387,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Credit Acceptance by 920.0% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 51 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Credit Acceptance by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,203 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,227,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Credit Acceptance by 251.9% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 95 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. 63.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Credit Acceptance Trading Up 0.6 %

CACC stock traded up $3.17 on Tuesday, hitting $506.23. 4,185 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 122,330. Credit Acceptance Co. has a twelve month low of $397.58 and a twelve month high of $699.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $463.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $517.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 15.89 and a quick ratio of 15.89.

CACC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of Credit Acceptance from $519.00 to $442.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Credit Acceptance from $477.00 to $364.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Credit Acceptance in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Credit Acceptance from $430.00 to $410.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd.

Credit Acceptance Corporation provides financing programs, and related products and services to independent and franchised automobile dealers in the United States. The company advances money to dealers in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans; and buys the consumer loans from the dealers and keeps various amounts collected from the consumers.

