Craig Hallum Trims Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW) Target Price to $3.00

Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW – Get Rating) had its price target cut by investment analysts at Craig Hallum to $3.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Craig Hallum’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 88.68% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Pixelworks in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Pixelworks Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PXLW traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $1.59. The stock had a trading volume of 215,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 398,936. The stock has a market cap of $87.22 million, a P/E ratio of -4.97 and a beta of 2.06. Pixelworks has a 12-month low of $1.34 and a 12-month high of $5.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 5.56 and a current ratio of 5.78. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.90.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pixelworks

In other news, CEO Todd Debonis sold 12,094 shares of Pixelworks stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.16, for a total value of $26,123.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,388,701 shares in the company, valued at $2,999,594.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Pixelworks by 1.7% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,415,070 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,613,000 after buying an additional 39,355 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Pixelworks by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,132,584 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,333,000 after buying an additional 39,058 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Pixelworks by 2.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 923,604 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,743,000 after buying an additional 19,526 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Pixelworks by 8.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 921,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after buying an additional 71,000 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Pixelworks by 63.4% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 473,863 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $905,000 after purchasing an additional 183,885 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.72% of the company’s stock.

Pixelworks Company Profile

Pixelworks, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets semiconductor and software solutions for mobile, home entertainment, content, and business and education markets. The company provides video display processor products, including image processor integrated circuits, such as embedded microprocessors, digital signal processing technology, and software that control the operations and signal processing within high-end display systems; video co-processor integrated circuits that work with an image processor to post-process video signals to enhance the performance or feature set of the overall video solution; and transcoder integrated circuits, which comprise embedded microprocessors, digital signal processing technology, and software that control the operations and signal processing for converting bitrates, resolutions, and codecs.

