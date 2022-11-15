Craig Hallum Lowers Teradata (NYSE:TDC) Price Target to $40.00

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Craig Hallum to $40.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Craig Hallum’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 17.68% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on TDC. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Teradata from $50.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. TheStreet lowered Teradata from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Teradata from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Barclays dropped their price target on Teradata from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Teradata from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.89.

Get Teradata alerts:

Teradata Stock Performance

Shares of TDC traded up $1.37 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.99. 1,649,002 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 980,442. Teradata has a 1-year low of $28.65 and a 1-year high of $52.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of 51.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.06. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $31.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.79.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Teradata ( NYSE:TDC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $417.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $423.10 million. Teradata had a return on equity of 34.61% and a net margin of 4.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Teradata will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Teradata during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in shares of Teradata in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Teradata by 480.1% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,137 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 941 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Teradata in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Teradata in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 94.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Teradata

(Get Rating)

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, a data platform that allows companies to leverage their data across an enterprise, as well as connects various sources of data to drive ecosystem simplification and support customers on their journey to the cloud through an integrated migration.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Teradata Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradata and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.