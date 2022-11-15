Craig Hallum Lowers SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT) Price Target to $14.00

SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at Craig Hallum to $14.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Craig Hallum’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 47.37% from the company’s previous close.

SKYT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of SkyWater Technology from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of SkyWater Technology from $12.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of SkyWater Technology from $12.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of SkyWater Technology from $10.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.40.

SKYT stock traded down $1.39 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.50. The stock had a trading volume of 1,355,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 279,080. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.27. SkyWater Technology has a 1-year low of $4.43 and a 1-year high of $24.22. The stock has a market cap of $395.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.94 and a beta of 4.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.06.

SkyWater Technology ( NASDAQ:SKYT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.15. SkyWater Technology had a negative net margin of 34.12% and a negative return on equity of 108.66%. The firm had revenue of $52.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.35 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that SkyWater Technology will post -1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Steve Manko sold 67,596 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.52, for a total transaction of $778,705.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 409,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,719,075.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other SkyWater Technology news, CEO Thomas Sonderman sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.08, for a total value of $166,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 525,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,825,310. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steve Manko sold 67,596 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.52, for a total value of $778,705.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 409,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,719,075.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 453,718 shares of company stock worth $4,843,189. 72.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in SkyWater Technology by 200.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 3,272 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in SkyWater Technology by 50.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in SkyWater Technology by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in SkyWater Technology by 47.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of SkyWater Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $808,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.18% of the company’s stock.

SkyWater Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor development and manufacturing services. The company offers engineering and process development support services to co-create technologies with customers; and semiconductor manufacturing services for various silicon-based analog and mixed-signal, power discrete, microelectromechanical systems, and rad-hard integrated circuits.

