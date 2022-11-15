Craig Hallum Lowers PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY) Price Target to $5.00

PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBYGet Rating) had its price target lowered by Craig Hallum to $5.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Craig Hallum’s target price indicates a potential upside of 22.25% from the company’s previous close.

PLBY has been the topic of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on PLBY Group from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Chardan Capital dropped their price objective on PLBY Group from $9.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded PLBY Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLBY traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.09. The company had a trading volume of 846,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,193,181. The stock has a market cap of $187.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 2.34. PLBY Group has a 12 month low of $2.99 and a 12 month high of $43.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.98.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PLBY. IPG Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PLBY Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PLBY Group in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. acquired a new stake in shares of PLBY Group in the third quarter valued at about $48,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of PLBY Group by 89.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 3,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of PLBY Group by 58.1% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 3,095 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.77% of the company’s stock.

PLBY Group, Inc operates as a pleasure and leisure company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Licensing, Direct-to-Consumer, and Digital Subscriptions and Content. It offers sexual wellness products, such as products that enhance sexual experience, lingerie, bedroom accessories, intimates, and adult content; style and apparel products for men and women; gaming and lifestyle products, including digital casino and social games, and other home and hospitality offerings; and beauty and grooming products for men and women, such as skincare, haircare, bath and body, grooming, cosmetics, and fragrance.

