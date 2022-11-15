Craig Hallum Lowers Jamf (NASDAQ:JAMF) Price Target to $21.00

Jamf (NASDAQ:JAMF – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by analysts at Craig Hallum to $21.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Craig Hallum’s price target points to a potential downside of 9.60% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on Jamf to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho reduced their price target on Jamf from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Jamf from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th.

JAMF stock traded up $0.99 on Tuesday, hitting $23.23. 396,250 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 492,657. Jamf has a 12-month low of $19.19 and a 12-month high of $40.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.36 and a beta of 0.63.

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform worldwide. Its products include Jamf Pro, an Apple ecosystem management software solution for IT environments; Jamf Now, a pay-as-you-go Apple device management software solution for small-to-medium-sized businesses; Jamf School, a software solution for educators; Jamf Data Policy, a solution to enforce acceptable usage policies to eliminate shadow IT and block risky content and manage data consumption with real-time analytics and granular reporting; and Jamf Connect that streamlines Mac authentication and identity management; and Jamf Private Access, a ZTNA solution that replaces legacy conditional access and VPN technology.

