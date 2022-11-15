Craig Hallum Increases Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) Price Target to $10.00

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by research analysts at Craig Hallum to $10.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Craig Hallum’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 44.09% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Asure Software in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen boosted their target price on Asure Software to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday.

Asure Software Price Performance

Asure Software stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.94. 100,182 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,121. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.03. Asure Software has a 1 year low of $4.87 and a 1 year high of $9.04. The company has a market capitalization of $139.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.89 and a beta of 0.84.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Asure Software

About Asure Software

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Asure Software in the 3rd quarter worth $59,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Asure Software by 16.2% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Asure Software by 10.3% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 26,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Asure Software by 14.8% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 37,499 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 4,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Asure Software by 5.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 38,875 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 1,909 shares during the period. 64.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Asure Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions the United States. It helps various small and mid-sized businesses to build productive teams to help them stay compliant and allocate resources to grow their business. The company's solutions include Asure Payroll & Tax, an integrated cloud-based solution automates regulations associated with payroll and taxes, including wages, benefits, overtime, garnishments, tips, direct deposits, and fair labor standard act, as well as federal, state, and local payroll taxes; Asure (human resource) HR, a cloud-based functionality that handles HR complexities, such as employee self-service that enable employees to access information, pay history, and company documents; and Asure Time & Attendance that provides cost savings and return on investment gains come in the form of strategic use of labor dollars and the elimination of time theft.

Further Reading

