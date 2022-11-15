Cowen Lowers Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) Price Target to $27.00

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at Cowen to $27.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Cowen’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 26.49% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on RBLX. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Roblox to $55.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on Roblox in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Cowen began coverage on Roblox in a report on Monday, September 12th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Roblox from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Roblox from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Roblox has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.26.

NYSE RBLX traded up $1.13 on Tuesday, hitting $36.73. 16,270,521 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,231,594. The company has a market capitalization of $20.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.83 and a beta of 1.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $39.64 and a 200 day moving average of $37.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. Roblox has a twelve month low of $21.65 and a twelve month high of $141.60.

In related news, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 7,437 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.52, for a total transaction of $308,784.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 200,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,341,617.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 7,437 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.52, for a total value of $308,784.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 200,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,341,617.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO David Baszucki sold 550,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.41, for a total transaction of $22,775,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1 shares in the company, valued at $41.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 609,508 shares of company stock valued at $25,337,188. 28.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Roblox by 41.4% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 20,906,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,306,000 after buying an additional 6,123,973 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Roblox by 46.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,567,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,464,000 after purchasing an additional 5,870,164 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Roblox by 39.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,084,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,762,000 after acquiring an additional 4,546,253 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Roblox by 161.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 11,580,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,538,000 after purchasing an additional 7,143,300 shares during the period. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Roblox by 14.4% in the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 8,474,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,733,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069,592 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

