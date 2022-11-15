Cowen Lowers Allego (NYSE:ALLG) Price Target to $4.00

Allego (NYSE:ALLG – Get Rating) had its target price cut by investment analysts at Cowen from $10.00 to $4.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Cowen’s price target indicates a potential upside of 32.89% from the company’s current price.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Allego in a report on Thursday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Cowen dropped their price target on Allego from $10.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Allego in a research report on Friday, September 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Allego presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.00.
Allego Stock Performance
NYSE:ALLG opened at $3.01 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Allego has a fifty-two week low of $2.33 and a fifty-two week high of $28.44.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Allego
About Allego
Allego N.V. operates as an electric vehicle (EV) charging company. The company offers charging solutions for electric cars, motors, buses, and trucks. It has a charging network with renewable energy and charging solutions for business-to-business customers, including leading retail and auto brands. The company has approximately 28,000 charging ports in Europe.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Allego (ALLG)
- Home Depot Results (and Institutions) Are A Catalyst For Lowe’s?
- Agilent Remains In Buy Range Ahead Of Next Week’s Q4 Report
- Three Penny Stocks Making Big Moves In November
- Wayfair Still Has Its Fair Share of Issues
- Take Two Interactive Software Stock is Taking One Step Back
Receive News & Ratings for Allego Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allego and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.