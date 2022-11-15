Cowen Lowers Allego (NYSE:ALLG) Price Target to $4.00

Allego (NYSE:ALLG – Get Rating) had its target price cut by investment analysts at Cowen from $10.00 to $4.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Cowen’s price target indicates a potential upside of 32.89% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Allego in a report on Thursday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Cowen dropped their price target on Allego from $10.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Allego in a research report on Friday, September 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Allego presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.00.

NYSE:ALLG opened at $3.01 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Allego has a fifty-two week low of $2.33 and a fifty-two week high of $28.44.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA purchased a new position in Allego during the 1st quarter valued at $499,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Allego during the 1st quarter valued at about $105,000. ECP ControlCo LLC purchased a new stake in Allego during the first quarter worth $15,120,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Allego in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in Allego in the 1st quarter valued at about $186,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.16% of the company’s stock.

Allego N.V. operates as an electric vehicle (EV) charging company. The company offers charging solutions for electric cars, motors, buses, and trucks. It has a charging network with renewable energy and charging solutions for business-to-business customers, including leading retail and auto brands. The company has approximately 28,000 charging ports in Europe.

