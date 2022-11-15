Cowen Lowers Allego (NYSE:ALLG) Price Target to $4.00

Posted by on Nov 15th, 2022

Allego (NYSE:ALLGGet Rating) had its target price cut by investment analysts at Cowen from $10.00 to $4.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Cowen’s price target indicates a potential upside of 32.89% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Allego in a report on Thursday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Cowen dropped their price target on Allego from $10.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Allego in a research report on Friday, September 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Allego presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.00.

Allego Stock Performance

NYSE:ALLG opened at $3.01 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Allego has a fifty-two week low of $2.33 and a fifty-two week high of $28.44.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Allego

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA purchased a new position in Allego during the 1st quarter valued at $499,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Allego during the 1st quarter valued at about $105,000. ECP ControlCo LLC purchased a new stake in Allego during the first quarter worth $15,120,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Allego in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in Allego in the 1st quarter valued at about $186,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.16% of the company’s stock.

About Allego

(Get Rating)

Allego N.V. operates as an electric vehicle (EV) charging company. The company offers charging solutions for electric cars, motors, buses, and trucks. It has a charging network with renewable energy and charging solutions for business-to-business customers, including leading retail and auto brands. The company has approximately 28,000 charging ports in Europe.

Featured Articles

Stock Target Advisor logo

Analyst Recommendations for Allego (NYSE:ALLG)

Receive News & Ratings for Allego Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allego and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.