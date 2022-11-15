Costa Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CTTQF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Costa Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CTTQF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 750,000 shares, a growth of 27.9% from the October 15th total of 586,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 86.2 days.

Costa Group Price Performance

Costa Group stock remained flat at $1.64 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. Costa Group has a twelve month low of $1.44 and a twelve month high of $2.28. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.97.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CTTQF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Costa Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Costa Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th.

About Costa Group

Costa Group Holdings Limited produces, packs, and markets fruits and vegetables to food retailers. It operates through three segments: Produce, Costa Farms and Logistics, and International. The company offers mushrooms, raspberries, strawberries, blackberries, tomatoes, citrus, avocados, bananas, grapes, and other fruits.

