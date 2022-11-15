COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CICOF) Short Interest Up 15.1% in October

COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CICOF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,134,600 shares, a growth of 15.1% from the October 15th total of 14,017,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 10,084.1 days.
COSCO SHIPPING Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS CICOF remained flat at $1.21 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.41. COSCO SHIPPING has a 52 week low of $1.06 and a 52 week high of $2.19.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Citigroup lowered shares of COSCO SHIPPING from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th.
About COSCO SHIPPING
COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co, Ltd., an investment holding company, engages in the container shipping, container terminals, and other terminal related businesses in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mainland China, and internationally. The company operates through Container Shipping Business and Terminal Business segments.
