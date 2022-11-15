Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) Downgraded to “Hold” at Loop Capital

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Loop Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

CTVA has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Corteva from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Corteva from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Corteva from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Corteva from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Roth Capital upgraded shares of Corteva from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.53.

CTVA opened at $66.73 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Corteva has a 1-year low of $43.74 and a 1-year high of $68.43. The company has a market capitalization of $47.68 billion, a PE ratio of 35.68, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.23.

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.11. Corteva had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 7.31%. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.14) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Corteva will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

Corteva declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, September 13th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Corteva news, insider Audrey Grimm sold 10,000 shares of Corteva stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.79, for a total value of $627,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $471,615.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Horizon Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Corteva by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 17,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after buying an additional 4,186 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Corteva by 303.8% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 42,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,435,000 after buying an additional 32,055 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in shares of Corteva by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 381,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,822,000 after buying an additional 4,148 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Corteva in the 3rd quarter worth $13,579,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Corteva by 39.2% during the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 15,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $903,000 after purchasing an additional 4,450 shares during the period. 79.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

