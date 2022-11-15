Corner Growth Acquisition (NASDAQ:COOL) Hits New 1-Year High at $10.07

Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:COOL – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $10.07 and last traded at $10.04, with a volume of 20591 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.05.

Corner Growth Acquisition Trading Down 0.1 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $502.00 million, a PE ratio of -2.74 and a beta of -0.01. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.92.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Corner Growth Acquisition

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Corner Growth Acquisition by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. now owns 354,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,535,000 after purchasing an additional 79,925 shares during the period. Bulldog Investors LLP boosted its position in shares of Corner Growth Acquisition by 43.3% during the third quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP now owns 144,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,437,000 after buying an additional 43,567 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Corner Growth Acquisition by 117,751.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 337,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,359,000 after buying an additional 336,770 shares during the period. Glazer Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Corner Growth Acquisition by 146.7% in the third quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 3,940,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,266,000 after buying an additional 2,343,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Corner Growth Acquisition by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,923,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,175,000 after buying an additional 123,294 shares during the period. 69.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Corner Growth Acquisition

Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

