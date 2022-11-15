Cormark Lowers MAG Silver (TSE:MAG) Price Target to C$23.00

MAG Silver (TSE:MAG – Get Rating) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at Cormark from C$24.00 to C$23.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 11.49% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on MAG Silver from C$28.75 to C$28.25 in a research report on Tuesday. National Bankshares increased their target price on MAG Silver from C$23.50 to C$24.50 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$16.50 target price on shares of MAG Silver in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on MAG Silver from C$24.00 to C$23.50 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on MAG Silver from C$26.00 to C$24.50 in a report on Friday, October 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MAG Silver presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$23.97.

MAG Silver Stock Performance

MAG traded down C$0.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$20.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 87,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 212,027. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 28.86 and a current ratio of 30.10. The firm has a market cap of C$2.04 billion and a PE ratio of 89.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$17.58 and its 200-day moving average is C$17.14. MAG Silver has a 52 week low of C$13.60 and a 52 week high of C$26.49.

Insider Activity at MAG Silver

MAG Silver ( TSE:MAG Get Rating ) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C$0.03. On average, equities analysts forecast that MAG Silver will post 1.2799999 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director George Nickolas Paspalas sold 15,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$16.43, for a total value of C$250,552.93. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 180,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,957,346.

MAG Silver Company Profile

MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of precious metal mining properties. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

