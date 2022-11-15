Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning.
Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Stephens reduced their price target on Copart to $70.50 in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Copart from $75.00 to $67.50 in a research report on Friday, September 9th.
Copart Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:CPRT opened at $61.24 on Friday. Copart has a 1 year low of $51.10 and a 1 year high of $80.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.04 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.55.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Copart by 63,632.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,558,262 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $165,799,000 after buying an additional 1,555,817 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Copart by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,516,210 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,194,000,000 after buying an additional 1,552,884 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of Copart in the 1st quarter worth approximately $137,142,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Copart by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,879,233 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $530,178,000 after acquiring an additional 913,619 shares during the period. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its position in shares of Copart by 759.1% in the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 781,744 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $98,085,000 after acquiring an additional 690,744 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.92% of the company’s stock.
About Copart
Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Copart (CPRT)
- Wayfair Still Has Its Fair Share of Issues
- Why did NIO take a $581.11 million loss last quarter?
- Take Two Interactive Software Stock is Taking One Step Back
- This Mid-Cap Tech Stock Embodies Diversified Growth
- Is It Time To Take A Ride With Joby Aviation’s EV Innovations?
Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.