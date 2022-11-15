Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Stephens reduced their price target on Copart to $70.50 in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Copart from $75.00 to $67.50 in a research report on Friday, September 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CPRT opened at $61.24 on Friday. Copart has a 1 year low of $51.10 and a 1 year high of $80.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.04 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.55.

Copart ( NASDAQ:CPRT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The business services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $883.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $874.14 million. Copart had a return on equity of 25.53% and a net margin of 31.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. Analysts predict that Copart will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Copart by 63,632.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,558,262 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $165,799,000 after buying an additional 1,555,817 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Copart by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,516,210 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,194,000,000 after buying an additional 1,552,884 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of Copart in the 1st quarter worth approximately $137,142,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Copart by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,879,233 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $530,178,000 after acquiring an additional 913,619 shares during the period. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its position in shares of Copart by 759.1% in the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 781,744 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $98,085,000 after acquiring an additional 690,744 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

