Contrasting Hello Group (NASDAQ:MOMO) & mCloud Technologies (NASDAQ:MCLD)

Hello Group (NASDAQ:MOMO – Get Rating) and mCloud Technologies (NASDAQ:MCLD – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Hello Group and mCloud Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hello Group 0 2 2 0 2.50 mCloud Technologies 0 1 1 0 2.50

Hello Group presently has a consensus price target of $11.33, indicating a potential upside of 87.02%. mCloud Technologies has a consensus price target of $3.25, indicating a potential upside of 253.61%. Given mCloud Technologies’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe mCloud Technologies is more favorable than Hello Group.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Valuation & Earnings

61.8% of Hello Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.4% of mCloud Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 61.4% of Hello Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Hello Group and mCloud Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hello Group $2.29 billion 0.42 -$457.23 million ($2.59) -2.34 mCloud Technologies $20.42 million 0.70 -$35.37 million ($0.67) -1.31

mCloud Technologies has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Hello Group. Hello Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than mCloud Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Hello Group and mCloud Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hello Group -23.85% -28.45% -17.48% mCloud Technologies -41.63% -580.31% -11.34%

About Hello Group

(Get Rating)

Hello Group Inc. provides mobile-based social and entertainment services in the People's Republic of China. It operates Momo platform that includes its Momo mobile application, as well as various related properties, features, functionalities, tools, and services. The company's Momo mobile application connects people and facilitates interactions based on location and interests; and various recreational activities, including live talent shows, short videos, and social games, as well as other video- and audio-based interactive experiences, such as online parties, mobile karaoke, and user participated reality shows. It also operates Tantan, a social and dating application, which enables users to find and establish romantic connections, and meet interesting people; and provides live video, quick chat, value-added, mobile marketing, and other services, as well as mobile games and audio chatrooms. In addition, it allows its platform's users to livestream a variety of content and activities that comprise talent shows, such as singing, dancing, and talk shows, as well as casual chatting, and other forms of interactions between broadcasters and viewers. The company was formerly known as Momo Inc. and changed its name to Hello Group Inc. in August 2021. Hello Group Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

About mCloud Technologies

(Get Rating)

mCloud is unlocking the untapped potential of energy-intensive assets with AI and analytics, curbing energy waste, maximizing energy production, and getting the most out of critical energy infrastructure. Through mCloud’s AI-powered AssetCare™ platform, mCloud offers complete asset management solutions for commercial buildings, renewable energy, healthcare, heavy industry, and connected workers. IoT sensors bring data from connected assets into the cloud, where AI and analytics are applied to maximize their performance.

Headquartered in Calgary, Canada with offices worldwide, the mCloud family includes an ecosystem of operating subsidiaries that deliver high-performance IoT, AI, 3D, and mobile capabilities to customers, all integrated into AssetCare. With over 100 blue-chip customers and more than 63,000 assets connected in thousands of locations worldwide, mCloud is changing the way energy assets are managed.

