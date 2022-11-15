ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Sold by MGO One Seven LLC

MGO One Seven LLC trimmed its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,045 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 688 shares during the quarter. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $1,621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in COP. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 111,099,502 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $11,109,951,000 after buying an additional 1,146,552 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 1.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 37,616,360 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $3,761,636,000 after buying an additional 408,012 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 62.4% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 23,463,085 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,346,309,000 after buying an additional 9,014,700 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 2.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,353,857 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,235,451,000 after buying an additional 250,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 28.2% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 12,335,053 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,233,506,000 after buying an additional 2,715,820 shares in the last quarter. 79.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 10,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.52, for a total transaction of $1,275,894.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ConocoPhillips Stock Performance

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

Shares of COP stock opened at $133.03 on Tuesday. ConocoPhillips has a one year low of $66.06 and a one year high of $138.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.46. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $118.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.32.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This is a positive change from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is 13.26%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Erste Group Bank raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $153.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $143.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ConocoPhillips has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.20.

ConocoPhillips Profile

(Get Rating)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

Further Reading

