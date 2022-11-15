CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) Price Target Raised to $106.00 at Needham & Company LLC

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $90.00 to $106.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target points to a potential upside of 16.08% from the company’s current price.

CONMED Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE:CNMD traded up $2.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $91.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 435,014. The company has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.42. CONMED has a fifty-two week low of $71.09 and a fifty-two week high of $155.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.75.

Get CONMED alerts:

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $275.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.23 million. CONMED had a positive return on equity of 14.00% and a negative net margin of 7.74%. Equities research analysts predict that CONMED will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CONMED

CONMED Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNMD. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in CONMED by 1.0% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 505,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,550,000 after buying an additional 4,953 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in CONMED by 8.1% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in CONMED by 24.6% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 729 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in CONMED by 15.8% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 33,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,691,000 after purchasing an additional 4,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its holdings in CONMED by 4.5% during the third quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 9,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for surgical procedures worldwide. It offers orthopedic surgery products, including TruShot with Y-Knot All-In-One Soft Tissue Fixation System, Y-knot All-Suture Anchors, and PopLok Knotless Suture Anchors, which provide unique clinical solutions to orthopedic surgeons for the repair of soft tissue injuries, as well as supporting products that enable surgeons to perform minimally invasive sports medicine surgeries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CONMED Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CONMED and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.