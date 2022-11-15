CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) Price Target Raised to $106.00 at Needham & Company LLC

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $90.00 to $106.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target points to a potential upside of 16.08% from the company’s current price.
CONMED Trading Up 2.5 %
Shares of NYSE:CNMD traded up $2.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $91.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 435,014. The company has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.42. CONMED has a fifty-two week low of $71.09 and a fifty-two week high of $155.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.75.
CONMED (NYSE:CNMD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $275.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.23 million. CONMED had a positive return on equity of 14.00% and a negative net margin of 7.74%. Equities research analysts predict that CONMED will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.
CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for surgical procedures worldwide. It offers orthopedic surgery products, including TruShot with Y-Knot All-In-One Soft Tissue Fixation System, Y-knot All-Suture Anchors, and PopLok Knotless Suture Anchors, which provide unique clinical solutions to orthopedic surgeons for the repair of soft tissue injuries, as well as supporting products that enable surgeons to perform minimally invasive sports medicine surgeries.
