Comparing The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) & REE Automotive (NASDAQ:REE)

The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF – Get Rating) and REE Automotive (NASDAQ:REE – Get Rating) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Risk and Volatility

The Shyft Group has a beta of 1.8, meaning that its share price is 80% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, REE Automotive has a beta of 1.48, meaning that its share price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares The Shyft Group and REE Automotive’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Shyft Group $991.79 million 0.91 $68.93 million $1.09 23.61 REE Automotive $10,000.00 21,833.62 -$505.33 million ($1.90) -0.35

Analyst Ratings

The Shyft Group has higher revenue and earnings than REE Automotive. REE Automotive is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than The Shyft Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a breakdown of current ratings for The Shyft Group and REE Automotive, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The Shyft Group 0 0 1 1 3.50 REE Automotive 2 0 2 0 2.00

The Shyft Group presently has a consensus price target of $44.00, suggesting a potential upside of 71.01%. REE Automotive has a consensus price target of $4.40, suggesting a potential upside of 552.92%. Given REE Automotive’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe REE Automotive is more favorable than The Shyft Group.

Profitability

This table compares The Shyft Group and REE Automotive’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Shyft Group 3.91% 15.42% 7.72% REE Automotive N/A -216.18% -189.05%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

81.1% of The Shyft Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 24.6% of REE Automotive shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.3% of The Shyft Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

The Shyft Group beats REE Automotive on 12 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About The Shyft Group

The Shyft Group, Inc. manufactures and assembles specialty vehicles for the commercial vehicle and recreational vehicle industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Fleet Vehicles and Services, and Specialty Vehicles. The Fleet Vehicles and Services segment manufactures and sells commercial vehicles used in the e-commerce/last mile/parcel delivery, beverage and grocery delivery, laundry and linen, mobile retail, and trades and construction industries. This segment markets its commercial vehicles, including walk-in vans, cutaway vans, and truck bodies under the Aeromaster, Velocity, Trademaster, and Utilivan brands; and vocation-specific equipment upfit services under the Utilimaster Upfit Services and Strobes-R-Us brands. It also installs specialty interior and exterior up-fit equipment for walk-in vans, truck bodies, cargo vans, and light duty pick-up trucks; and provides aftermarket support, including parts sales and field services, as well as parts and accessories. The Specialty Vehicles segment engineers and manufactures luxury class A diesel motor home chassis; and manufactures and assembles truck bodies under the Royal Truck Body and DuraMag brands. It also provides final assembly services for Isuzu N-gas and F-series chassis under the Builtmore Contract Manufacturing brand; and designs and installs custom lighting and upfit solutions for a range of specialty industries. In addition, this segment provides truck accessories under the Magnum brand; and a range of parts and accessories, and maintenance and repair services for its motorhome and specialty chassis. The Shyft Group, Inc. sells its products to commercial users, original equipment manufacturers, dealers, individuals, municipalities, and other government entities. The company was formerly known as Spartan Motors, Inc. and changed its name to The Shyft Group, Inc. in June 2020. The Shyft Group, Inc. was incorporated in 1975 and is headquartered in Novi, Michigan.

About REE Automotive

REE Automotive Ltd. operates in the e-mobility business. The company develops REEcorner technology, which integrates vehicle drive components, including steering, braking, suspension, powertrain, and control into the arch of the wheel. The company also develops REEboard, a flat and modular EV chassis. The company is headquartered in Herzliya, Israel.

