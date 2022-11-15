Comparing Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) & Keppel REIT (OTCMKTS:KREVF)

Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC – Get Rating) and Keppel REIT (OTCMKTS:KREVF – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, valuation and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Ellington Financial and Keppel REIT, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ellington Financial 0 2 3 0 2.60 Keppel REIT 1 0 1 0 2.00

Ellington Financial presently has a consensus target price of $15.38, suggesting a potential upside of 7.29%. Given Ellington Financial’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Ellington Financial is more favorable than Keppel REIT.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Valuation and Earnings

54.4% of Ellington Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 6.4% of Ellington Financial shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Ellington Financial and Keppel REIT’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ellington Financial $131.48 million 6.59 $135.25 million ($1.19) -12.04 Keppel REIT $161.20 million N/A $179.48 million N/A N/A

Keppel REIT has higher revenue and earnings than Ellington Financial.

Volatility & Risk

Ellington Financial has a beta of 1.84, suggesting that its share price is 84% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Keppel REIT has a beta of 0.48, suggesting that its share price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Ellington Financial and Keppel REIT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ellington Financial -31.46% 9.99% 1.76% Keppel REIT N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Ellington Financial beats Keppel REIT on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ellington Financial

Ellington Financial Inc., through its subsidiary, Ellington Financial Operating Partnership LLC, acquires and manages mortgage-related, consumer-related, corporate-related, and other financial assets in the United States. The company acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) backed by prime jumbo, Alt-A, manufactured housing, and subprime residential mortgage loans; RMBS for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the U.S. government agency or the U.S. government-sponsored entity; residential mortgage loans; commercial mortgage-backed securities; and commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate debt. It also provides collateralized loan obligations; mortgage-related and non-mortgage-related derivatives; corporate debt and equity securities; corporate loans; and other strategic investments. In addition, the company offers consumer loans and asset-backed securities backed by consumer and commercial assets. Ellington Financial LLC was incorporated in 2007 and is based in Old Greenwich, Connecticut.

About Keppel REIT

Listed by way of an introduction on 28 April 2006, Keppel REIT is one of Asia's leading REITs with a portfolio of Grade A commercial assets in key business districts pan-Asia. Keppel REIT's objective is to generate stable income and long-term growth for Unitholders by owning and investing in a portfolio of quality income-producing commercial real estate and real estate-related assets in Singapore and pan-Asia. The REIT has assets under management of over $8 billion in Singapore, key Australian cities of Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane and Perth, as well as Seoul, South Korea. Keppel REIT is sponsored by Keppel Land Limited, one of Asia's leading property companies. It is managed by Keppel REIT Management Limited, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Keppel Capital Holdings Pte Ltd (Keppel Capital). Keppel Capital is a premier asset manager in Asia with a diversified portfolio in real estate, infrastructure and data centre properties in key global markets.

