Commerzbank AG (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) Short Interest Update

Commerzbank AG (OTCMKTS:CRZBY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 31,600 shares, a decrease of 24.9% from the October 15th total of 42,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 68,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Commerzbank Stock Up 0.8 %
Shares of OTCMKTS CRZBY traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.00. 32,452 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,472. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.33. Commerzbank has a twelve month low of $5.70 and a twelve month high of $10.55.
Commerzbank (OTCMKTS:CRZBY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Commerzbank will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
About Commerzbank
Commerzbank AG provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, multinational groups, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers, and Corporate Clients. The company offers accounts, commercial payments, payment enabling, clearing and custody, and other services; trade services, including documentary collection, letters of credit, guarantees, trade facilitation, supply chain financing, buyer's credit, and forfaiting services; and bilateral loans, club deals, Schuldschein instruments, syndicated loans, bonds, private placements, other debt instruments, and Islamic financing services.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Commerzbank (CRZBY)
- Don’t Chase Walmart Higher, Wait For Extra Low Prices
- Home Depot Results (and Institutions) Are A Catalyst For Lowe’s?
- Agilent Remains In Buy Range Ahead Of Next Week’s Q4 Report
- Three Penny Stocks Making Big Moves In November
- Wayfair Still Has Its Fair Share of Issues
Receive News & Ratings for Commerzbank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commerzbank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.