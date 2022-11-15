Columbia Sportswear Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.30 (NASDAQ:COLM)

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 27th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share by the textile maker on Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th.

Columbia Sportswear has raised its dividend payment by an average of 4.9% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Columbia Sportswear has a payout ratio of 21.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Columbia Sportswear to earn $5.76 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.8%.

Columbia Sportswear Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of COLM opened at $80.51 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.35. Columbia Sportswear has a 12 month low of $65.02 and a 12 month high of $107.50. The company has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.88.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Buying and Selling at Columbia Sportswear

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on COLM shares. Citigroup dropped their price target on Columbia Sportswear from $98.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Columbia Sportswear from $83.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Cowen raised their price target on Columbia Sportswear to $89.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Cowen raised their price target on Columbia Sportswear from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Columbia Sportswear in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Columbia Sportswear has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.88.

In other Columbia Sportswear news, CFO Jim A. Swanson purchased 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $72.99 per share, with a total value of $36,495.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,197 shares in the company, valued at $379,329.03. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 42.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Columbia Sportswear

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of COLM. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 19.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 823 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 14.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,112 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 0.8% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 32,444 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,322,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 1.9% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 18,561 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,680,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear in the first quarter worth about $45,000. 48.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Columbia Sportswear Company Profile

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used in various activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel.

